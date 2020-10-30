More testing kiosks for Sabarimala pilgrims

COVID-negative certificate must to proceed from Nilackal

The government will set up more kiosks for conducting antigen tests on pilgrims during the two-month Mandalam-Makaravilakku season that begins at the Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala on November 16.

Minister for Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran said pilgrims arriving by train should go to the testing centre nearest to the railway station. Only those with COVID-19-negative certificate would be allowed to proceed to the temple from the base camp at Nilackal.

Court directive

The decision that the pilgrims should undergo the test 24 hours before reaching Nilackal was taken on the basis of a court directive and to ensure that the protocol was followed strictly.

Pilgrims would be allowed to rest at the base camp adhering to physical distancing norms and following the COVID-19 protocol, he said. Steps would be taken to disinfect the areas where pilgrims stayed.

Reviewing the pilgrimage-related arrangements on Friday, the Minister said department-wise preparations were nearing completion.