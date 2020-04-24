More testing in Varkala

The district administration has expedited steps to collect throat swabs of all people who came in close contact with a Varkala native who was diagnosed with COVID-19 a day ago.

The family members, including three children, and relatives of the 44-year-old patient, who hails from Puthenchantha, have also been placed under quarantine in their homes. While he had remained under quarantine for 28 days upon his arrival from Sharjah on March 19, he is learnt to have left his house after completion of the mandated period, official sources said.

As many as 178 people were quarantined in the district on Friday, while 86 people completed their 28-day isolation period. Besides, 10 symptomatic people were admitted to hospitals and 11 others discharged after recovering from their ailments.

There are currently 1,581 people under observation.

These included 1,466 people who were in home quarantine and 43 who were being monitored in various hospitals. Seventy two people were under surveillance at a Corona Care Centre in Mar Ivanios College hostel. Moreover, 36 throat swab samples were collected and 34 other test samples returned negative on the day.

Vehicles seized

The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered 271 cases, arrested 252 people for violating lockdown. As many as 179 people were also booked for their failure to wear masks outdoors. Eighty-four vehicles were also confiscated. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 569 cases, arrested 570 people and seized 424 vehicles. An Ayurveda Response Cell has come into being as part of the COVID-19 containment efforts.

Led by DMO (Ayurveda) Robert Raj, the cell will prepare guidelines pertaining to the use of preventive medicines.