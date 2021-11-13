More staff deployed to scrutinise large number of LIFE applications

The Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) has redeployed some of its staff to scrutinise a large number of applications for houses under the State Government’s LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment) project.

As many as 9,20,260 applications were received when the Government opened windows for new applications in August last year and early in March this year. The direct application method for the LIFE project began for the first time in August last year. In the previous phases, the beneficiaries were chosen based on a survey conducted by the Kudumbashree.

The scrutiny of the applications began on November 1, with a deadline for completion on February 28 next year. However, several local body heads conveyed to the department the lack of enough staff to scrutinise the humongous number of applications and upload them in the software.

Following this, the LSGD has issued an order deploying the assistant secretary, village extension officers, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) supervisors, and agricultural assistant, in addition to the existing staff for scrutiny of LIFE applications in grama pachayats.

In the municipalities, the services of the rest of the municipal staff, ICDS supervisors, and agricultural assistant, can be used for the purpose. The assistant secretaries will oversee the activities in the grama panchayats, while the project officers will do the same in the municipalities.

Though the applications were received several months ago, the scrutiny process was delayed due to the local body elections and the Assembly elections, which came in quick succession, as well as due to the COVID-19 outbreak.