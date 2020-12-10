More special trains from December 15

KANNUR

10 December 2020 23:15 IST

The Railways will operate several additional special trains from December 15.

Train No.16305 Ernakulam-Kannur daily (Intercity) special will leave Ernakulam at 6 a.m. and reach Kannur at 11.45 a.m. with effect from December 15. Likewise, the Kannur-Ernakulam daily (intercity ) special will leave Kannur at 2.50 p.m. and reach Ernakulam at 9.10 p.m.

The Mangaluru Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily (Thiruvananthapuram) Express Special will leave Mangaluru Central at 2.20 p.m. with effect from December 16 and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m on the next day.

Similarly, the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central daily (Mangaluru) Express Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 2.20 p.m. with effect from December 19 and reach Mangaluru Central at 4.40 a.m. on the next day.

The Dadar-Tirunelveli Weekly Superfast Special will leave Dadar at 7.15 a.m on December 16, 23, and 30 and reach Tirunelveli at 03.00 p.m on Fridays. The train will travel via the Erode-Palakkad Junction route. The Tirunelveli–Dadar Weekly Superfast Special will leave Tirunelveli at 8.40 p.m. on December 17, 24, and 31 and reach Dadar at 4 p.m. on Fridays.