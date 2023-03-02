ADVERTISEMENT

More special courts to prosecute corruption cases

March 02, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will constitute more special courts to dispose of corruption cases speedily.

A meeting of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to deter graft that hobbled and eroded the quality of public service delivery.

Mr. Vijayan also ordered State and district forensic laboratories to proactively back the government’s anti-corruption drive by lending their expertise to Vigilance enforcers.

He also called for confidential reports on officers serving as internal Vigilance officers in government departments. He also set a stringent deadline for investigating and charge sheeting corruption cases.

Mr. Vijayan also urged prosecutors to appeal acquittals in graft cases speedily. Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Vigilance, V. Venu, director, VACB, Manoj Abraham, IG, VACB, Harshita Attaluri, and VACB SPs, E.S. Bijumon and Reji Jacob attended.

CONNECT WITH US