More sops for IT firms

The government on Wednesday announced a package of relief schemes to help IT companies tide over COVID- induced crisis.

Companies occupying 25,000 sq ft of office space in IT parks will get an exemption in rentals for up to 10,000 sq ft for the period from April to June 2020. The rental on the remaining space will be eligible for the moratorium announced in April 2020, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters at a post- Cabinet briefing.

Companies occupying up to 10,000 sq ft of office space will get a waiver on the rental from July to December 2020.

The new relief schemes will be over and above the proposals in the revival package announced in April 2020 for companies located in government IT parks.

Insurance for LIFE houses

Mr. Vijayan said the Cabinet meeting had decided to provide insurance cover of up to ₹4 lakh for 2,50,547 houses constructed under the LIFE Mission. The government would foot the premium payment for the first three years.

The meeting also cleared a proposal to take ₹1,500 crore from HUDCO for construction of houses for LIFE Mission beneficiaries in the third phase and those on the additional list.

Ordinances

The meeting recommended the governor to promulgate the Kerala Public Health Ordinance integrating the provisions of the Madras Public Health Act 1939 and the Travancore Cochin Public Health Act 1955.

It also cleared the Kerala Medical Practitioners’ Act. The Town and Country Planning Act 2016 would also be amended taking into account the risks posed by natural disasters. The amended legislation would be forwarded to the Governor for promulgation of an Ordinance.

It approved the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Kerala amendment) Bill and recommended the Governor to promulgate it as an Ordinance to perpetuate traditional agricultural sports such as Maramadi, Kaalapoottu, Kannupoottu, and Uzhavu which use cattle for races.

The Cabinet decided to set up a tribal taluk at Attapady in Palakad.

Former High Court T.S.Gopinathan will be appointed Ombudsman for local self- government institutions.

Mr. Vijayan said it had been decided to reconstitute the Agency for Non- conventional Energy and Rural Technology (Anert) in tune with the national and State policies on renewable energy. New posts would be created for the purpose, he added.