More services included on Thuna police portal

June 01, 2023

State Police Chief Anil Kant formally inaugurated three more services on the Thuna online portal of the Kerala Police (thuna.keralapolice.gov.in) at a function held at the Police Headquarters here on Thursday.

These include a facility to lodge complaints on lost properties. Such online applications will be transferred to the officials concerned. While the recovered property will be handed over to the complainant, the case will be closed if the complaint is withdrawn. The applicant will be issued a certificate if the property remains untraceable. The facility is also available on the official application of the Kerala Police (Pol-App).

Various organisations will hereafter be able to inform the district police and the Special Branch about processions they intend to organise. On receipt of the application, the district police will issue necessary instructions of the respective police stations. Notice will also be issued to the applicants.

The portal will also enable insurance companies to collect various documents relating to motor accident cases. Insurance agencies can apply online for such documents after making payments. The facility covers 13 documents, including treatment certificate, wound certificate and vehicle registration certificate among others.

The Thuna portal has been offering various services, including the option to file complaints and seek mic/loudspeaker permission and the copy of accident general diary (GD) entry. The public can also apply for certificates for non-involvement in crime as well as FIR from the portal. The status of applications submitted will be intimated to the applicant through SMS.

Inspector General P. Prakash, also the nodal officer of the e-governance initiative of police force, was present on the occasion.

