More services from Thiruvananthapuram airport

The Thiruvananthapuram International airport is gearing up to host more air travellers this summer. The weekly frequency of domestic services is to be increased from 60 to 79 flights from March 1, and more services are expected in the summer schedule.

According to a press note issued by Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd. (ATIAL), Indigo Airlines has decided to increase the services to Bangalore from 7 to 20 weekly to address the demand for more services on the busy Thiruvananthapuram- Bengaluru corridor. There will be three services on weekdays – two in the morning and one in the evening. There will be more daily services to Kannur and Kochi to enhance the connectivity within the State.

Daily services to Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad will be continued. A few services started earlier had to be suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the summer schedule, the services to cities, including Delhi, Pune and Calicut, are expected to be introduced. A few more international services, especially to destinations in West Asia, are also expected, according to the press note.