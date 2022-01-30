More seats sought for Plus One humanities

454 tribal students yet to get admission owing to lack of seats

A meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), chaired by District Collector A.Geetha, urged the government on Saturday to allot more seats for Plus One humanities stream to ensure higher education for tribal students in the district.

The seats for science and commerce streams were vacant in many higher secondary schools in the district, but mostly, tribal students preferred humanities stream, the meet said.

As many as 454 tribal students in the district were yet to get a chance for higher studies owing to the dearth of seats in the humanities stream. Allotting more seats for the humanities stream was the only pragmatic solution to the issue, the meet said.

It decided to adopt steps to launch at least one hotel under the Hunger-free-Kerala Subhiksha Hotel project in each taluk in the district.

Ms.Geetha directed officials of various departments to expedite steps to complete the execution of projects and spend allotted funds ahead of the completion of the financial year.

O.R. Kelu, MLA; District Panchayat President Shamsad Marakkar; Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju; Wayanad Sub Collector R.Sreelakshmi, and senior officials of various departments atteded the meeting.