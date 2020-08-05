Kerala

More seats for Plus One

The government has effected a marginal seat increase in Plus One seats in government and aided higher secondary schools in the State. There will be a 20% increase in Plus One seats in Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, and Kannur, while there will be a 10% increase in districts.

Admission to the new seats will be through the single-window system.

