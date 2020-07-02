More restrictions come into force in city

Additional restrictions have come into effect in the city in wake of the diagnosis of COVID-19 in two more persons with unknown sources of infection.

The detection of the infection in an Assam native who worked at Saphalyam complex in Palayam has prompted the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to close down the shopping complex for a week.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mayor K. Sreekumar said the worrisome situation has also necessitated tight restrictions in the Palayam market, located close to Saphalyam complex. Entry will be permitted only through the main entrance, while the rear gate will remain closed until further notice.

Besides, personnel of the Corporation’s health wing will also be stationed near the main gate where a special counter will be established to streamline customers’ entry. Street vendors will also be restricted in the area for the time being.

The restrictions that are currently enforced in the Palayam and Chala markets will be extended to other markets and shopping centres to prevent crowding. The functioning of government offices, bus stops and Akshaya centres that usually witness large gatherings will also come under a close watch. The assistance of the police will be sought for the purpose.

Referring to a lottery vendor who hails from Kunnumpuram testing positive, Mr. Sreekumar said public movement will be restricted in the Vanchiyoor ward and nearby areas.

Coastal surveillance

The City police have intensified surveillance along the coastal belt in wake of COVID-19 being detected in a fish trader in Manikyavilakam ward. While the Ambalathara, Puthenpally, Manikyavilakam and Beemappally East wards have been declared containment zones, public activities in other parts of the coast stretching up to Thumba will come under close scrutiny, City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.

He also issued orders to intensify bike patrolling in the densely-populated region by deploying additional personnel from other areas.

Boosting containment efforts in the coastal region, the City Corporation has designated a hospital in Beemapally as an institutional quarantine centre. Five more of such facilities will soon be identified in the area.

Quarantine violated

The police booked a 50-year-old Vettucaud resident who returned from Dubai for violating home quarantine under the Valiyathura police station limits.