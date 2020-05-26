More reservation counters from today

In addition to the passenger reservation counters now functioning at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Ernakulam Junction railway stations, those in Thrissur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayamkulam and Kollam will start working from May 27.
The counters at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam Junction and Thrissur railway stations will work in two shifts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The counters at other locations will work in single general shift from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, according to the railways.
The counters will take care of reservations for special trains and refund of trains cancelled during the lockdown period.
The railways have asked people coming to reservation centres to follow safety measures such as physical distancing and wearing masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols.
