More relief for artistes

Thiruvananthapuram

14 December 2021 23:28 IST

The State has announced more relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

The Department of Disaster Management has revised the guidelines to permit ritual art forms to be staged as part of festivals in the State.

A notification issued by the department said 300 persons would be allowed to participate in open venues hosting festivals and political, social, and cultural programmes. The number would be restricted to 150 for indoor programmes. The maximum number of people permitted to converge for marriage functions and funeral rites would remain 200 in open spaces and 100 in closed spaces.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the curbs had affected their livelihood and pushed them to the brink of penury, performing artistes had been demanding steps to stage performances again. They had taken out a march to the Secretariat last week to highlight their demand.

With limited or no access to audiences, and the increasing dependence on the Internet and entertainment channels, they fear an uncertain future.