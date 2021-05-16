More relief camps opened in Thrissur

Red alert issued as water level rises at Peringalkuthu reservoir

As heavy rain, winds, and sea erosion continued for the third consecutive day on Sunday in Thrissur district, relief camps were opened in Thrissur and Chalakudy, apart from the coastal areas of Kodungallur and Chavakkad.

Two camps were opened at Chalakudy and one in Thrissur in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol. People are admitted to the camps after COVID screening.

Of the camps, one is for COVID patients and four for those in quarantine. There are 28 COVID patients at the camp at St. Sebastian’s School, Pariyaram, Chalakudy, and 67 persons in quarantine have been accommodated in these camps.

At present, there are 17 camps in the district. In all, 480 people from 174 families have been rehabilitated. They include 202 men, 189 women, and 89 children.

Camps were also opened at Edavilangu, Eriyad, and Mathilakam on Sunday.

Houses damaged

Several houses were damaged and trees uprooted in strong winds and rain in the district. More than 100 houses were inundated at Eriyad, Chavakkad, and Kaipamangalam. Flooding is severe in these areas. A sand bund got breached at Kanakkankadavu. An electric post fell on a lorry near Kuthiran. Standing crops too were destroyed. The wall of the Kudalmanikyam Temple pond in Irinjalakuda collapsed in heavy rain.

Red alert

Meanwhile, the Assistant Executive Engineer at the Peringalkuthu dam has sounded red alert, as the water level in the reservoir is rising fast. The maximum water level at the reservoir is 419.41 metres, and it touched 419 metres at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday. Excess water will be released to the Chalakudy river once it reaches the maximum level. People have been asked to be vigilant.

Injured in house collapse

A man was injured when a house collapsed at Cherpu near Thrissur on Sunday. The house of Vasu Thekkiniyedathu was totally destroyed in the rain. Six others inside the house escaped unhurt.