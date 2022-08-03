More relief camps opened in Chengannur, Kuttanad

Though the intensity of rainfall came down in the district, an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side resulted in the inundation of low-lying areas in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions on Wednesday.

Swelled-up rivers including the Pampa and Manimala breached their banks at several places causing floodwaters to enter a number of houses. The water level remains above the danger level at Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam and Neerattupuram.

The district administration opened more relief camps in the district. As of Wednesday evening, 232 people belonging to 69 families took shelter in 12 relief camps- nine in Chengannur and three in Kuttanad taluk.

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on August 4. District Collector Krishna Teja has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges and anganwadis in the district on Thursday.

Officials said that one house had been destroyed and 18 suffered damage in the district in rain fury in recent days.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad visited a relief camp functioning at the auditorium of Chakkulathukavu Bhagavathy Temple.