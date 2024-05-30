GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More relief camps opened in Alappuzha

Published - May 30, 2024 08:49 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Health workers examining people at a relief camp in Alappuzha on Thursday.

Health workers examining people at a relief camp in Alappuzha on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Despite the intensity of the rain decreasing, waterlogging woes continued unabated in various parts of Alappuzha on Thursday. A 62-year-old man was found dead in a waterlogged paddy polder at Pallippuram near Cherthala. The deceased was identified as Ashokan of Pallippuram. He is believed to have slipped and fell into the field.

The district administration opened more relief camps in the district on the day. As of Thursday evening, 4,892 people belonging to 1,713 families had shifted to 50 camps opened in the district. They include 30 camps in Ambalappuzha taluk, six in Karthikappally, five in Mavelikara, four in Cherthala, three in Kuttanad and two in Chengannur.

Officials said that six houses were destroyed and another 143 suffered damage in rain fury in the district between May 20 and 30.

The heavy rain along with an increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated more houses in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high on the day. Several low-lying areas in Alappuzha town and other parts of the district remained submerged.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad visited relief camps in the district. Mr. Prasad said that a direction had been issued to the Health and Revenue departments to shift bedridden patients from worst-hit areas to hospitals with the permission of their families. He said that steps had been taken to alleviate waterlogging woes in the district. A meeting will be convened on Friday to discuss rain-related damages in the district, he said.

MLAs H. Salam, M.S. Arunkumar and P.P. Chitharanjan; District Collector Alex Varghese; and others accompanied the Minister.

The weather agency has declared a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall in Alappuzha on Thursday.

