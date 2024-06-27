More relief camps opened in Alappuzha as waterlogging continues in low-lying areas

Despite the intensity of the rain decreasing, waterlogging woes continued unabated in low-lying areas, including upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad, due to a rise in water levels in various rivers on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated several houses and rural roads in Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, and Mankombu among other places. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high on the day. Officials said they were closely monitoring water levels in the region. Steps have been taken to remove waste accumulated under bridges to ensure the smooth flow of water.

Rough sea

Meanwhile, strong waves pounded coastal areas of Alappuzha. People living in areas without sea walls bore the brunt of the rough sea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district administration opened three more relief camps on the day. As of Thursday evening, 52 people belonging to 18 families have been shifted to four camps in the district – three in Chengannur taluk and one in Cherthala.

Officials said that two houses were destroyed and another 56 suffered damage in rain fury in the district between May 24 and 27.

Besides houses, the agriculture sector and Kerala State Electricity Board incurred losses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.