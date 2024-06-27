GIFT a SubscriptionGift
More relief camps opened in Alappuzha as waterlogging continues in low-lying areas

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated several houses and rural roads in Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, and Mankombu among other places

Published - June 27, 2024 07:09 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Rain coupled with an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side has inundated parts of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha. A view of waterlogged houses at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Thursday.

Rain coupled with an increase in the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side has inundated parts of Kuttanad taluk in Alappuzha. A view of waterlogged houses at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Despite the intensity of the rain decreasing, waterlogging woes continued unabated in low-lying areas, including upper Kuttanad and Kuttanad, due to a rise in water levels in various rivers on Thursday.

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated several houses and rural roads in Thalavady, Muttar, Edathua, and Mankombu among other places. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained high on the day. Officials said they were closely monitoring water levels in the region. Steps have been taken to remove waste accumulated under bridges to ensure the smooth flow of water.

Rough sea

Meanwhile, strong waves pounded coastal areas of Alappuzha. People living in areas without sea walls bore the brunt of the rough sea.

The district administration opened three more relief camps on the day. As of Thursday evening, 52 people belonging to 18 families have been shifted to four camps in the district – three in Chengannur taluk and one in Cherthala.

A view of waterlogged houses at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Thursday.

A view of waterlogged houses at Thalavady in Kuttanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

Officials said that two houses were destroyed and another 56 suffered damage in rain fury in the district between May 24 and 27.

Besides houses, the agriculture sector and Kerala State Electricity Board incurred losses.

