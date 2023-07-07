ADVERTISEMENT

More relief camps opened in Alappuzha as more villages submerged

July 07, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remain above the danger level; two houses destroyed, 186 damaged in rain fury

The Hindu Bureau

People being shifted to safer places from flood-hit Thalavady in upper Kuttanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Revenue department opened more relief camps in Alappuzha on Friday after floodwaters from the eastern side submerged more villages in Kuttanad, upper Kuttanad and other low-lying areas in the district.

Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained above the danger level for the third consecutive day. Bus services through the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway remained partially suspended due to waterlogging at Nedumbram.

A water ambulance deployed by the Health department to flood-hit Kuttanad on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

2,563 in camps

As of Friday evening, 2,563 people belonging to 744 families were shifted to 47 relief camps in the district. The camps included 22 in the Chengannur taluk, 12 in Kuttanad, five in Mavelikara, four in Cherthala, three in Ambalappuzha and one in Karthikappally.

According to officials, two houses were destroyed and another 186 damaged in the rain fury in the district. The Health department deployed a round-the-clock water ambulance, three mobile floating dispensaries, and a mobile medical unit to flood-affected Kuttanad on Friday.

Water ambulance can be contacted at 85906 02129, 0477-2961652 (control room).

