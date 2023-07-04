HamberMenu
More relief camps in Pathanamthitta; holiday for educations institutions in Kottayam

There will be no change in the schedule of public examinations to be held tomorrow

July 04, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

With the water level in the Manimala river breaching the danger mark, authorities opened two relief camps in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday that accommodated 15 persons altogether.

As many as 11 houses across 10 villages in the district were reported to have sustained damages during the rains, Revenue officials said.

In view of the continuing downpour, the Kottayam District Collector has declared a holiday for all educations institutions in the district on Wednesday. There will be, however, no change in the schedule of public examinations to be held on Wednesday.

