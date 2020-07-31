More relaxations in curbs sought

District panchayat president V.K.Madhu has called for further relaxations to the restrictions related to the containment of COVID-19 in the district.
He was presiding over a District Disaster Management Authority meeting at the collectorate on Friday.
He said as many as 30 wards in the Corporation area and 248 wards in the grama panchayats are now containment zones, where there are severe restrictions on the opening of shops and vehicular movement. Though these restrictions are required considering the increase in the number of cases, these restrictions are preventing people from the containment zones to earn their living or travel outside for work, he said.
Practical issues
Mr.Madhu said that the lockdown which has now extended for weeks has made daily life difficult for many.
In this scenario, relaxations considering these practical issues, while still maintaining all vigilance, should be provided. He said the restrictions in containment zones where new cases are not being reported should be removed. District Collector Navjot Khosa will take a decision on this after detailed discussions.
The meeting decided to increase the number of COVID first-line treatment centres in the district, as well as the number of tests being conducted daily. Testing facilities are now available at most of the major hospitals in the district. New test centres will be opened at the Government Taluk Hospital at Vithura, and the Community Health Centres at Palode and Kilimanoor.
