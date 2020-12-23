More rave parties held in State, say police

IDUKKI

23 December 2020 20:00 IST

‘Model invited young girls to the party’

The gang that organised a rave party at a resort in Wagamon from where narcotic items were seized on Monday had arranged nearly 10 similar parties in the State and it was the model who invited the young girls to it, according to the police.

Of the 59 arrested, 50 were sent away with parents and relatives with stern warning. They were not directly involved in the gang or narcotic business. Among those arrested was Bristi Viswas, a Tripunithura-based model who has acted in films. They had used social media to arrange rave parties. Nabeel, a native of Malappuram, and Salman from Kozhikode were the organisers of the party. Ajmal from Thodupuzha provided the drug items arranged from Bengaluru for the night party. The police will take the arrested into custody for detailed interrogation regarding the source of the drugs.

Advertising

Advertising

The police are also inquiring into whether resort owner Shaji Kuttikkadan has any link to the drug mafia. The narcotic items seized included ISD stamps, hashish oil, ecstasy tablets, and ganja. There were12 women in the rave party, including the model. The resort was owned by Shaji Kuttikadan, Vagamon local committee secretary of Communist Party of India, and former Elappara grama panchayat president. After the incident, the party expelled him from its primary membership.