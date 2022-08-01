More rain forecast: red alert in 7 districts today

A view of the Erattupetta causeway across the Meenachil river, which was taken over by the flood waters on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Holiday has been declared for education institutions, including professional colleges

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared a red alert in seven districts, from Thiruvananthapuram to Idukki, on Tuesday and 11 districts on Wednesday, warning of extreme heavy rainfall (more than 20 cm in 24 hours).

An orange alert has been sounded in four districts, from Thrissur to Kozhikode, on Tuesday, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall (11.5 to 20 cm in 24 hours). The heavy rain triggered by a cyclonic circulation over Rayalaseema and a north-south trough coupled with a shear zone over south peninsular India will continue for the next four days, according to the IMD.

Fishermen have been advised to stay away from fishing activities as squally weather has been predicted along the coast of Kerala. In view of the heavy downpour and forecast for extreme rainfall in seven districts, holiday has been declared for education institutions, including professional colleges, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam on Tuesday.

A red alert has been issued for the Kallarkutti, Ponmudi, Kundala, Lower Periyar, and Erattayar reservoirs in Idukki, and Poringalkuthu in Thrissur in view of rising water levels in the dams. Four shutters of the Peppara dam were raised by 215 cm on Monday. The shutters of the Aruvikkara dam in Thiruvananthapuram and Moozhiyar dam in Pathnamthitta were raised by 140 cm and 30 cm respectively.

All taluk- and district-level emergency operation centres were put on high alert round the clock. The Revenue department has directed Collectors in rain-hit districts to arrange boats to face emergency situations.