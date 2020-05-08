More quarantine facilities to be arranged in Kasaragod

A meeting of people’s representatives and nodal officers chaired by Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan on Friday decided to provide more facilities for quarantining expatriates reaching the district.

At present, there are 1,851 rooms with toilet facilities and 20,303 beds to treat patients. Besides, another 903 beds had also been arranged, the Minister said.

He said those who underwent antibody testing from foreign countries would be monitored for seven days in institutional quarantine. “If test results are negative, they will be allowed to be in home quarantine. Those who have not undergone any test must stay in 14-day institutional quarantine. The elderly, pregnant women and children have been excluded from this,” he said.

The Minister said that cases registered against quarantine violations using a special app required re-examination as the phone received signals from different towers at the same time.

Rajmohan Unnithan, MP; MLAs M. Rajagopalan, K. Kunhiraman, N.A. Nellikkunnu; District Panchayat president A.G.C. Basheer, District Collector D. Sajith Babu, District Police Chief P.S. Sabu, DMO A.V. Ramdas and other key officials attended the meeting.