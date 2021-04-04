More proof on KSEB-Adani deal: Chennithala

Copies of short-term agreement distributed

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said that he has more proof to reveal the details of the agreement entered into by Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) with Adani enterprises.

At a press meeting in Munnar on Sunday, he said that KSEB had signed an agreement with Adani enterprises for purchasing power with an increased rate. He distributed copies of the short-term agreement signed by KSEB with Adani enterprises.

The KSEB had issued a letter to Adani enterprises on February 15, 2021, for purchasing power in April and May. The power will be purchased at ₹3.04 a unit. KSEB commercial and planning wing deputy chief engineer had signed the agreement, Mr. Chennithala said.

“The Electricity Minister had claimed that KSEB had no agreement with Adani enterprises. But KSEB had written a letter to the Power Regulatory Commission to get permission to purchase power from the private company. The commission had conducted a hearing with Adani enterprises, including three other firms, and the agreement was signed then,” he said.

As per the contract with Adani enterprises, power will be purchased in four phases from April 1 to 15, April 16 to 30, May 1 to 15 and May 16 to 31. The KSEB had already received power from Adani enterprise at ₹3.04 a unit, he said.