More projects to mitigate man-animal conflict in Wayanad: Minister

November 24, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - KALPETTA

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said that more projects will be executed in Wayanad to mitigate the recurring man-animal conflict.

Addressing the public at the Navakerala Sadas here on Thursday, Mr. Saseendran said the hanging fencing and solar fencing at a stretch of 171 km would be constructed with the coordination of various departments. Steps would be expedited to provide compensation in wildlife crop raids and the Forest department would be made people-friendly. Measures would be adopted to complete the Padinharethara-Poozhithodu alternative road.

While addressing the public at Mananthavady, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said that land deeds would be disbursed to as many as 700 families at Makkimala, near Manthavady after resolving the land-related issues in the area. Mr. Rajan added that a special team would be constituted to survey the area in January.

Addressing the public at Sulthan Bathery, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said the government was trying to make the State a hub of higher education.

Active participation of the public was seen in the Navakerala Sadas held at Sulthan Bathery, Mananthavady and here. Braving rain, long queues of people were seen in each of the venue to submit grievances. Ten counters each were set up in three venues in the district for the purpose.