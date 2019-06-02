The Kollam district panchayat will implement more projects to help transpersons find employment, said C. Radhamani, president, inaugurating the distribution of make-up articles as part of its 2018-19 annual Plan. She said that Kollam was the first district panchayat in the State to launch a project for the community members, setting aside an amount in its annual Budget.

Kollam district panchayat spent ₹5 lakh for the project, which offered 15 community members training in bridal make-up. “All the 15 persons selected for he project underwent a 20-day training from an institute based in Kozhikode. Along with classes and refreshments, the candidates were also provided a daily stipend of ₹125,” she said. Make-up kits worth ₹4,000 with necessary articles were also distributed to those who completed training. Ms. Radhamani added that the district panchayt had allocated an amount for the community in its 2019-20 annual Plan as well. Secretary K. Prasad, superintendent Binu Kumar, and district social justice office superintendent S.L. Mohankumar were present.