More projects, more aid to units under Responsible Tourism society

March 14, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Once the Responsible Tourism Mission becomes an independent society under the Tourism Department, it will be able to implement more projects and provide enhanced financial assistance to RT units, Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Replying to a question by N. Jayaraj, Kanjirappally MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday on the advantages of the mission becoming a society, the Minister said the mission activities were being carried out using government funds. As a society, it would be able to implement projects with the assistance of other organisations. Corporate social responsibility funds could also be utilised.

Cultural exchange programmes to implement model activities under way in other places could be implemented. Financial assistance could be given to start units and improve their production and distribution functions. Microenterprises could be started. An organised character could be achieved as well as standardisation implemented. Local employment generation would also increase.

The change from mission to a society will help better tap the slow travel trend that is picking up globally.

On financial-social uplift of women through responsible tourism, the Minister said a women-friendly tourism project had been launched in the State. Around 70% of the 23,756 RT units were led by women. Women could intervene actively in rural tourism. A network of 1.5 lakh women would be formed as per an agreement reached at the recent Global RT summit. Bringing 50 lakh women to the State as tourists is an objective. As many as 10,000 new women’s enterprises would be started in the tourism sector and 30,000 people provided with employment and income, Mr. Riyas said.

The Minister said an action plan had been prepared to develop new destinations under RT. The Street (Sustainable, tangible, responsible, experiential, ethnic tourism hubs) project would be expanded so that local streets became active and transformed into tourism centres. Recommendations in the final design policy too would be incorporated to coordinate activities. RT would be used to strengthen the agritourism network.

The Minister said the second Kerala Tourism responsible tourism declaration announced at the Global RT summit stressed removing any hurdles at the local level and undertaking activities that benefited the local people as part of RT. Women’s safety would be ensured in tourist destinations in association with panchayats. It would be ensured that facilities and experiences were enjoyed equally by all sections of the people, including the differently abled.