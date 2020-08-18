More prisoners to get bail as COVID ravages jails

KOCHI

18 August 2020 19:50 IST

State govt. move to release prisoners aged above 65

Fresh batches of under-trial prisoners housed in the State jails will be released on interim bail shortly as a large number of prisoners in Kollam and Thiruvananthapruam districts have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Earlier during the outbreak of the disease, a large number of such prisoners were released for decongesting the jail. The second round of interim bail is expected to benefit up to 250 prisoners.

The State government is also planning to release prisoners aged above 65 years irrespective of the crimes committed by them as continuation of these aged prisoners in the jail may expose them to the viral disease.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 60 prisoners, according to a rough estimate, may be freed under this category. A few prisoners who had completed most part of the jail term were also allowed remission and were released from the jails.

Alarming situation

An alarming health situation has emerged in the jails in State with 470 prisoners in Thiruvananthapuram and 66 in Kollam testing positive and a few others succumbing to the disease. A few of the jail staff had also tested positive. Most of the prisoners were asymptomatic and did not have any serious health hazards, said a jail official.

Almost all of the prisoners contracted the disease through contact. It might be during their visits to hospitals and clinics, while in custody, that they might have come into contact with diseased persons. As a community-like situation prevails in the jails, the probability of disease spreading among the inmates is quite high, said the official.

Health team

With the health situation in the Thiruvananthapuram prison worsening, the health authorities have deputed a team of two doctors and two nurses for handling the crisis. All possible precautions for curbing further spread of the disease is being taken with the support of health officials, jail authorities said.

The prisoners in all the jails across the State will be screened for the disease. A schedule has also been drawn up for testing in all the districts, the official said.