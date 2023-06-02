More primary schools to be upgraded this year, says Sivankutty

June 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There are plans to step up modernisation of pre-primary and primary sections in the new academic year, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Varnakoodaram project at Government High School, Mannanthala, here on Friday.

Varnakoodaram is being implemented by the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala in 440 pre-primary schools by including it under the STARS (Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States) project. The Minister said Varnakoodaram would bring about a sweeping change in the sector. The State government was trying to provide childhood experiences that would propel students towards a successful future. Projects to ensure a world-class pre-school environment were being implemented through the Samagra Shiksha.

Varnakoodaram, he said, would be implemented in all pre-primary schools in the State in phases. Till now, learning environment of international standards had been arranged in more than 600 pre-primary schools as part of the project. This ensured that children had access to large child-friendly spaces where they could indulge in play of their choice in a cordial environment. It also had 13 corners, including language corners to improve students’ communication, science corner where they could perform easy experiments and make observations, and mathematics corner where they could learns the basic through play.

Kazhakuttam MLA Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function.

