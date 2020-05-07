More pour in through check-posts

Malayalis from other States continued to enter Kerala on Thursday through six designated check-posts.

As many as 354 Keralites entered the State through the Inchivila check-post here on Thursday. While 338 came from Tamil Nadu, 12 came from Karnataka, and four from Telangana.

According to official sources, 84 people came from places that were designated as COVID-19 red zones. Among them, 38 people were sent to the corona care centre in the Mar Ivanios College hostel. The remaining people, who included children, pregnant women and senior citizens, were transported to their homes in ambulances.

As many as 2,623 people have crossed the Manjeswaram check-post on the Kerala-Karnataka border so far. Only 541 people crossed the check-post on Thursday though 851 passes were issued for the day .

At Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border, 234 passengers crossed the check-post in 80 vehicles till 3.30 p.m. Among them, 31 persons were institutionally quarantined.

A total of 185 persons entered Kollam through the Aryankavu check-post on Thursday. Unregistered travellers and those from red zones were shifted to monitoring centres and the rest have been placed in home quarantine.

1,828 via Walayar

As many as 1,828 people reached here through Walayar during the day. And the arrival of the people continued through the night.

In the last three days, 6,384 people reached Kerala through Walayar in 2,564 vehicles. More than 50 people who arrived from red zones were shifted to corona care centres after they were examined at Chembai Music College here.