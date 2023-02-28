More post-COVID-19 clinics being set up in all districts: Minister

February 28, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Health department is in the process of setting up more post-COVID-19 clinics in all districts to combat the lingering health issues in those afflicted by COVID-19, Health Minister Veena George said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Shafi Parambil on how post-COVID issues were affecting the youth, Ms. George said that the Health department has set up 1,290 post-COVID clinics in which 3.86 lakh people have sought consultations till date. Of this, 1.42 lakh were treated at secondary hospitals. Weekly reports on post-COVID consultations are being collected from districts and systematically analysed.

About 15% were treated for pulmonary health issues, 5% for muscle/joint issues, 1.98% for cardiac ailments and 1.8% for issues of the nervous system. Over four lakh were given post-COVID consultations through tele-medicine links.

Lifestyle changes

She said that the Health department was taking an integrated approach to promote lifestyle changes in the community to combat the ill effects of COVID-19, by joining hands with the Ayush department

Post COVID issues, some of which are serious in nature, are being reported and are a challenge globally too. Pulmonary fibrosis and organising pneumonia manifesting as a late-phase complication of COVID-19 are the common problems affecting lungs. Guillain Barre syndrome, stroke and cerebral venous thrombosis affecting the brain and the nervous system and chronic fatigue are also serious post-COVID illnesses.

Many ailments

The World Health Organisation and other international bodies have reported increasing incidence of ailments affecting heart, lungs, liver and kidneys in young individuals.

“However, more studies are required to understand if this increasing incidence of serious ailments are truly a consequence of COVID-19.

“As almost all of our population have been affected by COVID-19, there is no way of ascertaining if the increasing incidence of serious heart or kidney ailments can be attributed to COVID. The Health department is pursuing this as a research problem,” Ms. George said.

Budgetary allocation

The Health department has already brought out a management protocol for post-COVID health problems. The government has already made separate budgetary allocation for strengthening post-COVID care. Full-fledged post-COVID cardiac clinics have been started in all medical colleges.

Any health issues happening in individuals within one year of being affected by COVID-19 should not be ignored and proper medical attention should be sought, Ms. George said.