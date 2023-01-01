More political theatre likely as Khan prepares to take a call on Saji Cherian’s Cabinet re-induction

January 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s much-anticipated return to the State on Monday has seemingly set the stage for more political theatre entangling Raj Bhavan and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government on the issue of giving gubernatorial assent to the ruling front’s move to reinstate Saji Cherian, MLA, in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

An anti-climatic finish to the high-profile engagement is also highly likely if Mr. Khan assented to the government’s decision without question. Mr. Cherian was constrained to step down as Culture and Fisheries Minister in July after his allegedly disparaging comments on the Constitution put the government in the dock and fired up the Opposition. Subsequently, the police absolved Mr. Cherian of any wrongdoing.

The government’s clean chit to Mr. Cherian notwithstanding, Raj Bhavan asked its standing counsel to examine whether there was any constitutional anomaly in the Governor swearing in Mr. Cherian. The Governor’s office also reportedly felt the General Administration Department (GAD) communique to Raj Bhavan was vague on whether any litigation was pending against Mr. Cherian under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Mr. Khan might seek some clarifications from the government. Officials said Raj Bhavan acknowledged the Chief Minister’s inalienable privilege to choose his Ministers. Nonetheless, Raj Bhavan wanted to ensure the Governor was on sound legal grounds. However, it was unlikely the Governor would withhold his assent though Mr. Khan was openly critical of Mr. Cherian’s controversial speech.

Opposition stance

Mr. Cherian’s re-induction into the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet seemingly portended a fresh set of troubles for the ruling front. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has said the party would observe a “black day.” Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan sought to give a larger political dimension to the controversy. He said the CPI(M), through Mr. Cherian, had echoed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue M.S. Golwalkar’s opinion that the Constitution was a colonial bequest that ill-served the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also taken a strong position against the re-inducting of Mr. Cherian into the Cabinet. Party’s State president K. Surendran said the State police whitewashed Mr. Cherian’s grim record at the CPI(M)‘s instance. The question of the Governor’s permission for Mr. Cherian’s reinstatement has riveted public attention in some measure and also triggered a media frenzy for now.