More Plus One batches in Malabar likely after supplementary allotment

July 09, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kozhikode

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that the condition of Plus One seats in taluks in Malabar districts will be examined after the supplementary allotment for admissions, and more batches could be allotted in aided schools, if needed, to address possible shortage.

He was talking to the media here on Sunday. Mr. Sivankutty said that a special meeting, to be attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, would be convened to discuss the issue. He claimed that the number of Plus One seats was found to be higher if the State was taken as a whole, but districts such as Malappuram and Palakkad were facing a shortage of a few seats. Malappuram had a shortage of 461 seats and Palakkad 390 seats. A clear picture at the taluk level would emerge only after the supplementary allotment was over, he said.

Mr. Sivankutty said that online applications for the first round of supplementary allotment can be submitted till 5 p.m. on July 10 and the process would be over by July 15. Thereafter, the situation in various taluks in Malabar districts would be examined. Additional temporary batches would be allotted to ensure admissions to all. Mr. Sivankutty said that a few students, who scored ‘A’ plus in all subjects in the SSLC exams, could ensure admissions in the first round of allotment because of the fewer options in their applications. Such students could make use of the first round of supplementary allotment, he added.

