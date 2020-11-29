More pilgrims may be allowed to Sabarimala

PATHANAMTHITTA

29 November 2020 00:08 IST

TDB says final decision on numbers after talks with Health, Police departments

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) on Saturday said it looked forward to accommodating a higher number of pilgrims to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple from Monday onwards.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, TDB president N.Vasu said the government’s decision to increase the number of devotees was likely to come into force by Monday. A final decision on the number of pilgrims to be allowed, however, would be announced after due consultations with the Health and Police departments. Official sources, however, held that the number was most likely to be raised from the present 1,000 to 2,000 on weekdays and from 2,000 to 3,000 on weekends and holidays.

“The board will ask the police updates as to when the website for booking slots on the virtual queue will be opened. Considering that the TDB has no role in the present system, a separate system for darshan booking in the coming years too is being planned,” Mr.Vasu said.

A total of 13,529 pilgrims visited the temple over the first 12 days of the ongoing season. The total revenue stood far less than ₹2 crore as against ₹45 to ₹50 crore reported during the same period in the previous season.