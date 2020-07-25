More pilgrim amenities at Sabarimala

Fast mode: The Annadana Mandapam complex coming up at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

PATHANAMTHITTA

25 July 2020 23:12 IST

Works worth ₹27.6 crore to be completed ahead of Mandalam season

Works on pilgrim amenity projects worth ₹27.6 crore are fast progressing at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam so as to facilitate their commissioning ahead of the forthcoming annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in mid-November.

Though the work on two Annadana Mandapams had begun at Malikappuram four years ago, the high-power committee for the implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan had decided to merge the two complexes. In the new two-storey Annadana Mandapam, food can be served to as many as 5,000 pilgrims at a time. Earlier, a buffet system used to be followed, whereas now, chairs are arranged for 2,500 persons on each floor.

The TDB Assistant Engineer in charge of the master plan projects at Sannidhanam, K. Hareeshkumar, told The Hindu that the Annadana Mandapam spread across 7,000 sq m had been constructed at a cost of ₹21.55 crore.

First-aid health kiosk

Mr. Hareeshkumar said works on two first-aid health kiosks, estimated to cost ₹54 lakh, was under way at Paandithavalom and near the police barracks at Sannidhanam. The high-power committee had also undertaken works on 10 drinking water kiosks and a ₹22.5-lakh toilet complex at Marakkoottom. Renovation of Bhasmakkulam, estimated at ₹4.25 crore, too was fast progressing.

TDB Assistant Engineer at Sabarimala Sunilkumar said the board had undertaken the Malikappuram Devi Temple complex renovation project and flooring work would be completed in a few weeks.

Repair work on all TDB buildings would be completed before October 30.