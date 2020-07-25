More pilgrim amenities at Sabarimala

Works on pilgrim amenity projects worth ₹27.6 crore are fast progressing at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam so as to facilitate their commissioning ahead of the forthcoming annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in mid-November.
Though the work on two Annadana Mandapams had begun at Malikappuram four years ago, the high-power committee for the implementation of the Sabarimala Master Plan had decided to merge the two complexes. In the new two-storey Annadana Mandapam, food can be served to as many as 5,000 pilgrims at a time. Earlier, a buffet system used to be followed, whereas now, chairs are arranged for 2,500 persons on each floor.
The TDB Assistant Engineer in charge of the master plan projects at Sannidhanam, K. Hareeshkumar, told The Hindu that the Annadana Mandapam spread across 7,000 sq m had been constructed at a cost of ₹21.55 crore.
First-aid health kiosk
Mr. Hareeshkumar said works on two first-aid health kiosks, estimated to cost ₹54 lakh, was under way at Paandithavalom and near the police barracks at Sannidhanam. The high-power committee had also undertaken works on 10 drinking water kiosks and a ₹22.5-lakh toilet complex at Marakkoottom. Renovation of Bhasmakkulam, estimated at ₹4.25 crore, too was fast progressing.
TDB Assistant Engineer at Sabarimala Sunilkumar said the board had undertaken the Malikappuram Devi Temple complex renovation project and flooring work would be completed in a few weeks.
Repair work on all TDB buildings would be completed before October 30.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath