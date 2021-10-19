More people to be shifted to relief camps: Collector

Heavy rains expected in Kollam district on Oct. 20, 21

More people will be shifted to relief camps from high-risk zones as rainfall is expected to continue in coming days, said District Collector Afsana Parveen on Tuesday.

The district administration has already shifted a total of 797 people to 14 relief camps opened in various parts of Kollam during the last two days.

At present 234 families that include 341 women, 296 men and 160 children are staying in these camps.

“It has been noticed that in some places people are reluctant to move. In order to avoid disasters, they will be shifted with the help of LSG officials,” she added.

Since heavy rains are expected in Kollam district on October 20 and 21, flooding and water-logging are likely in urban and low-lying areas.

“There is possibility of landslides in areas where it has rained continuously in the previous days. In this situation the banks of rivers including Kallada, Pallickal and Ithikkara are not safe. Therefore, those living in these areas should move to safer places and unwilling persons will be shifted with the help of police,” she said.

While a total of nine houses were completely destroyed in the rains, the number of houses that suffered partial damage is 223. The district has incurred a loss of ₹8.57 crore so far that also includes ₹4.27 crore due to crop loss.

Village officers have been asked to prepare a list of houses that have been completely or partially damaged and deputy Tahsildars are in charge of relief camps.

The Collector has given instructions to prepare a detailed report on flooded areas and intensify preventive measures against waterborne diseases.

While the public has been directed not to visit water-logged areas, police will be deployed to ensure law and order in high-risk areas and camps.

The district administration has taken steps to cut down trees causing a threat and more precautionary measures will be taken depending on rainfall and the water level of dams.