More opportunities for women in Rozgar Melas being mulled: Teli

January 20, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli has said the government is actively considering giving more opportunities to women in Rozgar Melas.

He was speaking after distributing appointment orders in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the third phase of the Rozgar Mela, a Central scheme to provide employment to 10 lakh people.

The Minister said the government’s top priority was to create more employment opportunities. He told the new recruits that as they were being appointed in the 75th year of Independence, they would get a chance to witness the India of 2047.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rozgar Mela through video-conferencing and interacted with the appointees.

The mela witnessed participation of Union government institutions such as Railways, VSSC, EPFO, NSO, Department of Posts, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank. Of the 108 people appointed from the Thiruvananthapuram region, 25 received appointment orders from Mr. Teli. Remaining orders were handed over by senior officials of the departments concerned.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Department R. Govindarajan, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department V.S. Sreelekha, Commissioner of Customs T.G. Venkatesh, Director of Posts M.R. Viji, and EPFO Additional Central PF Commissioner Anil O.K., were present on the occasion.