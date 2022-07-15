More mobile fish vending units run by women on cards

Project is part of supporting profitable self-employment ventures

Following the success of the Theeramythri seafood restaurant project in the State, the Society for Assistance to Fisherwomen (SAF) functioning under the Department of Fisheries, is planning to make its presence stronger in the retail market by promoting more number of hygienic refrigerated mobile fish vending units.

The initiative is part of encouraging affordable self-employment ventures among fisherwomen who are now part of various joint liability groups. Addressing consumers’ rising concerns on the sale of stale and unhygienic fish in the retail market is also a goal of the scheme.

According to officials, the positive response from buyers is a major reason for sanctioning more such mobile units in select districts. There are now 44 entrepreneurs attached to the self-employment scheme with government subsidy. Each mobile unit is designed in such a way to preserve 100 kg of fish. Currently, there are 20 such operational kiosks in the State, and they are making good profit.

Project coordinators said the main beneficiaries of the scheme are fisherwomen from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. Preparations are under way to distribute 26 more high-end mobile refrigerators for the chosen entrepreneurs.

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology is behind the cost-effective and ergonomic design of the model, which was proposed as one of the corporate social responsibility schemes of the Cochin Shipyard. Unlike conventional fish vending stalls, the artistically designed mobile units will give a better hygienic purchasing experience for consumers.

“Doorstep delivery of product comes as a major advantage of mobile units. Unlike stationary ones, the mobile units can cover a wider area without much difficulty and without compromising on quality,” said a Fisheries department officer associated with the project. He added that the safe refrigeration-enabled storage facility was also found encouraging many women to carry out fish vending confidently by minimising chances of perishing.