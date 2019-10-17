More mills procure paddy

Paddy procurement is progressing in the district with 23 rice mills coming forward to sign a deal with the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco). Twenty more mills are expected to join the procurement process soon.

Paddy farmers in the district have begun to heave a sigh of relief as several loads of harvested paddy were transported to the mills on Wednesday and Thursday. Many farmers have got receipts for their paddy, and they will get money from their respective banks on producing the receipts.

The government is procuring paddy at ₹26.95 a kg. The Central government is giving ₹18.80 a kg, the State is chipping in with the rest of ₹7.15.

About one lakh tonne of paddy is expected to be procured from Palakkad this year.

Delay

The delay in procurement caused by the refusal of the mills to agree with the government terms had caused much heartburn to nearly 50,000 farmers in Palakkad.

The evening rain in the past several days increased their anguish as the harvested paddy got wet.

The farmers’ feared that the paddy would sprout.

Supplyco officials assuaged their fears saying that the entire paddy would be cleared in a couple of days.

As much as 11,000 metric tonnes of paddy was collected until Thursday. A total of 15,000 loads of paddy are expected from Palakkad this year.

With the new transport rules in place, one load is likely to be limited to 7.5 tonnes, according to Supplyco officials.

Considering the district’s topography, mini lorries will be used for procurement.

As many as 27 paddy procurement assistants of Supplyco have visited the fields where the farmers have kept the harvested paddy for procurement. Those officials will ensure the quality and quantity of the paddy.

About 55 kg of paddy will go in a bag supplied to the farmers.

Online process

Much of the procurement process is done online. Supplyco officials said that introduction of the online system had eased the processing greatly, bringing about transparency.

About 60% of the farmers in the district have their accounts with the District Cooperative Bank, where the money will be credited into their accounts as soon as the procurement takes place. The farmers having account in other banks will have to produce the procurement receipt given by the Supplyco at their respective banks.

There would be no delay in the disbursal of the money, said Supplyco officials.