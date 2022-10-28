More local bodies in Thiruvananthapuram opt for ‘green’ cover against coastal erosion

In all, 2,000 mangroves saplings will be planted as a protective cover along the stretch from Kadinamkulam to the Azhoor backwaters

The shankumugham beach after a cyclonic storm hit Thiruvananthapuram, in this file image. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

In all, 2,000 mangroves saplings will be planted as a protective cover along the stretch from Kadinamkulam to the Azhoor backwaters

A small but growing number of local bodies are opting for eco-friendly methods to protect their riverbanks and the coast.

The Pothencode block panchayat in the district has received the go-ahead from the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) for a ₹9 lakh project which envisions a green cover of mangroves along a 5.3 km backwater stretch.

In all, 2,000 mangroves saplings will be planted as a protective cover along the stretch from Kadinamkulam to the Azhoor backwaters under the ‘Aavaasa Theeram’ project.

The project covers the Kadinamkulam, Mangalapuram, Azhoor and Andoorkonam grama panchayats.

The project will serve to increase the fish population in the backwaters and also promote the concept of carbon neutrality, according to Hariprasad, the block panchayat president.

The KSBB is extending its support to projects aimed at establishing green cover as and when the biodiversity management committees (BMC) of the local bodies apply, KSBB member secretary Santhosh Kumar A.V. said.

Pothencode is the latest local body in Thiruvananthapuram district to enter the ‘green‘ club.

Haritha Vanam

In February this year, the coastal Anchuthengu panchayat had announced a scheme to grow mangroves to protect its picturesque coastline and backwaters from erosion and develop the region as an eco-tourism draw. A heritage tourism circuit linking the mangrove project, christened ‘Haritha Vanam,’ with the local tourist centres was part of the plan, the panchayat had said.

In March, the Poovar grama panchayat had announced a similar initiative. The BMC of the panchayat had announced a collaboration with the KSBB for planting screwpine (Pandanus odorifer, known locally as ‘Kaitha’) along its coastal belt.

Various recent studies have recommended natural protection such as mangroves and sandy beaches over hard structures like seawalls for protecting the vulnerable Thiruvananthapuram coast from erosion.

An independent review by a group of scientists in 2021 on coastal erosion along Kerala had blamed seawalls as ‘counterproductive’ in tackling the phenomenon. They had, instead, recommended the concept of ‘living seashore,’ which promotes mangroves and other native vegetation as natural defence mechanisms against erosion.