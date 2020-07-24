More labs in public and private sectors for tests

The State is currently utilising 39% of its total bed strength, 47% of its ICU facilities and 26% of its ventilator capacity for COVID-19 care, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
At his daily briefing on Friday, he said testing facilities had been augmented, with 25 centres in both public and private sector doing PCR tests.
In all categories, 84 labs were currently doing various COVID-19 tests and nine more labs were being readied in the public sector. Steps were being taken to augment human resource so that more tests did not cause delayed results.
Surveillance had been strengthened in the field, check-posts, airports, and State borders. Testing was being done intensively in clusters, apart from case mapping on a geographic basis, Mr. Vijayan said.
