More incidents of tiger attacks in Wayanad

Three head of cattle were killed in separate incidents of tiger attacks in Wayanad district on Saturday.

According to Forest officials, three tigers might have been involved in the killings as pug marks of different sizes have been identified.

A goat was reportedly killed by a tiger at Rattakundu near Krishnagiri under the South Wayanad Forest Division around 10.30 p.m. on Friday. In another incident, another goat was reportedly killed at Pothuketty, 4 km away from the first site, on Saturday morning.

South Wayanad Forest Divisional Officer Shajna Kareem said a tiger cub might have been involved in the first incident as the pug marks identified at the site were smaller than those found at Pothuketty.

As many as six head of cattle were reportedly attacked by a tiger in the Krishnagiri area in the past few weeks, of which four cows died. Forest personnel had set up a cage in the area and installed 12 surveillance cameras to observe the movements of the big cat.

“We are installing five more cameras in the Pothuketty area, where a fresh case of tiger attack was reported on Saturday morning,” said Ms. Kareem.

After an interval of six days, cattle lifting was reported at Kudukki near Cheeral under the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday morning. The pregnant cow was lifted from an open cattle shed on the fringes of the sanctuary, sources said. The wild cat reportedly attacked 10 head of cattle in a month, of which seven cows died.

“Since it was reported that the animal was sighted in a human habitat on the fringes of the Muthumalai tiger reserve in Tamil Nadu, near the sanctuary, a few days ago, we are planning to conduct a joint combing operation with the participation of the frontline staff of the tiger reserve on Sunday,” said assistant warden K.T. Sunilkumar.