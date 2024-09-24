ADVERTISEMENT

More hospitals in Kerala get quality certification

Published - September 24, 2024 08:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve more public sector hospitals in the State have secured quality assurance certification, with 11 hospitals getting the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification and one hospital securing the certification under the Labour room Quality Improvement initiative, LaQshya.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this, 187 government hospitals in the State have secured NQAS certification and 12 others, LaQshya certification. NQAS re-certification was secured by 82 hospitals

The NQAS certification are broadly arranged under eight ‘areas of concern’ namely service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcome.

Valid for three years

Hospitals undergo district-level and State-level quality inspections for some 6,500 check points under the areas of concern, before being certified by a national-level team. NQAS certification is valid for three years after which hospitals have to apply for re-certification.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hospitals also receive financial incentives for securing the certification, which can be used by the institution for its development works.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US