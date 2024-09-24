More hospitals in Kerala get quality certification

Twelve more public sector hospitals in the State have secured quality assurance certification, with 11 hospitals getting the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification and one hospital securing the certification under the Labour room Quality Improvement initiative, LaQshya.

With this, 187 government hospitals in the State have secured NQAS certification and 12 others, LaQshya certification. NQAS re-certification was secured by 82 hospitals

The NQAS certification are broadly arranged under eight ‘areas of concern’ namely service provision, patient rights, inputs, support services, clinical care, infection control, quality management, and outcome.

Valid for three years

Hospitals undergo district-level and State-level quality inspections for some 6,500 check points under the areas of concern, before being certified by a national-level team. NQAS certification is valid for three years after which hospitals have to apply for re-certification.

Hospitals also receive financial incentives for securing the certification, which can be used by the institution for its development works.