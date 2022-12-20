More high-tech fish markets will be built : Minister

December 20, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The fish marketing network will be strengthened by upgrading the current infrastructure with timely additions, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was laying the foundation stone for the modern fish market and commercial complex to be built at Nedumankavu recently.

The high-tech market and commercial complex will be constructed spending ₹5.02 crore and the three-storeyed building will have an area of 12,304.675 square feet in two blocks. There will be 12 shops on the ground floor of the first block while three office rooms will function on the first floor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A conference hall that can accommodate 250 people and an office room will come up on the second floor.

The second block will have a fish market, cellar system for storing fish and other products, preparation room and godown for value-added products and chill room. “More modern fish markets and commercial complexes will be built to expand the fish marketing network,” said the Minister. Additional facilities like drainage system, toilets, compound wall, gate, electrification, sewage treatment plant, retaining wall, parking arrangements and water tanks will also be part of the project.

Kareepra grama panchayat president P.S Prasobha presided over the function. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, vice president Sumalal, district panchayat member Priji Sasidharan, Kottarakkara block panchayat president M. Sivaprasad and Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Managing Director P.I. Sheikh Pareeth were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US