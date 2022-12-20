More high-tech fish markets will be built : Minister

December 20, 2022 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The fish marketing network will be strengthened by upgrading the current infrastructure with timely additions, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was laying the foundation stone for the modern fish market and commercial complex to be built at Nedumankavu recently.

The high-tech market and commercial complex will be constructed spending ₹5.02 crore and the three-storeyed building will have an area of 12,304.675 square feet in two blocks. There will be 12 shops on the ground floor of the first block while three office rooms will function on the first floor.

A conference hall that can accommodate 250 people and an office room will come up on the second floor.

The second block will have a fish market, cellar system for storing fish and other products, preparation room and godown for value-added products and chill room. “More modern fish markets and commercial complexes will be built to expand the fish marketing network,” said the Minister. Additional facilities like drainage system, toilets, compound wall, gate, electrification, sewage treatment plant, retaining wall, parking arrangements and water tanks will also be part of the project.

Kareepra grama panchayat president P.S Prasobha presided over the function. District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, vice president Sumalal, district panchayat member Priji Sasidharan, Kottarakkara block panchayat president M. Sivaprasad and Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation Managing Director P.I. Sheikh Pareeth were also present.