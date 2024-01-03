GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

More help offers coming in for student dairy farmer

January 03, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Thodupuzha MLA P.J. Joseph’s son Apu Joseph handing over a cow to Mathew Benny and family on Tuesday evening.

Thodupuzha MLA P.J. Joseph’s son Apu Joseph handing over a cow to Mathew Benny and family on Tuesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More people have come up with offers of help for student dairy farmer Kizhakkeparampil Mathew Benny and his family who lost 13 cows due to ingestion of toxins.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) State secretary M.V. Govindan called on the family on Tuesday evening and promised that the party would provide two cows for the family. Party leaders said the district committee would give the cows to the family soon. In addition to that, the Idukki and Moolamattom area committees of the Kerala Karshaka Sangham, the feeder organisation of the CPI(M), will each provide a cow to the family.

Officials of Pala Brilliant Study Centre, who visited the family on Wednesday morning, offered free entrance coaching for Mathew. “Mathew’s ambition is to be a veterinary doctor and the Brilliant Study Centre will help to fulfil his dream,” they said.

Family members of Mathew said they received ₹13 lakh and a cow on Tuesday. The government and other organisations promised to provide 13 cows and further assistance to the family.

Mathew, a Class X student, collapsed and had to be hospitalised after the sudden death of his cows. He said he would be going back to school from Thursday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night at the dairy farm at Velliyamattom, near Thodupuzha. The cows began to collapse around 8.30 p.m. after the family provided tapioca hull to the cows. Within hours, 13 out of the 22 cows died.

A medical team of the Animal Husbandry department is monitoring the condition of the nine cows under treatment. “The animals are out of danger, and the team will be monitoring them for one more week,” said an official.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.