More halts for trains from Friday
KOZHIKODE
The Palakkad railway division has provided additional halts for several trains at various stations with effect from Friday . The Palakkad-Ernakulam-Palakkad MEMU Express Special (six days a week except Tuesday) will have halt at Mankarai.
The Kozhikode-Kannur unreserved Express Special will have halts at Nadapuram Road, Mukkali, and Dharmadam.
Likewise, the Shoranur-Kannur-Shoranur (six days a week except Sunday) unreserved MEMU Express Special train will also have halts at Nadapuram Road, Mukkali, and Dharmadam. The Kannur-Charvattur unreserved Express Special train will have halt at Chirakkal and Chandera. The Kannur–Mangaluru Central-Kannur unreserved MEMU Express Special will have halts at Chirakkal, Chanderam and Kalanad.
